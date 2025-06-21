LA Knight suffers major consequences after refusing to listen to Paul Heyman's warning on WWE SmackDown

In the opening segment of this week's episode of WWE SmackDown, Paul Heyman warned LA Knight to leave the city or else something bad would happen to him before the end of the night. The Megastar refused to listen, and he paid heavily for it.

A match between him and Bronson Reed was announced during the show, and the former US Champion blindsided The Aus-zilla before the bell rang. The match got underway, and LA hit the heel with several kicks in the corner. Reed missed a senton and got dropped with a bulldog.

LA Knight wiped out Bronson Reed with a baseball slide dropkick and a springboard crossbody to the floor. He then performed a clothesline off the top rope and hit an elbow drop. Knight attacked Bron Breakker, who was on the apron, and the latter spiked him with a spear in the ring.

The referee called for the bell, and the match was called off. LA Knight won the bout via disqualification. Bron Breakker delivered another spear to the wrestling veteran, and Bronson Reed nailed the latter with a Tsunami not once, not twice, but three times.

WWE officials tried to help Knight, but that didn't stop Breakker and Reed. Paul Heyman's words came true.

About the author Israel Lutete Israel Lutete is an award-winning writer with over 15 years of extensive knowledge about professional wrestling. He has been a featured contributor at Sportskeeda since 2018. He is committed to writing articles that you, the reader, will enjoy and find informative.



