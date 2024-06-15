LA Knight takes a massive shot at Logan Paul after invading his house

LA Knight recently took to social media to send a message to Logan Paul after invading his house. The Megastar wants a match against the latter for the United States Championship, but Paul is not interested in giving him the title shot.

Knight has been trying to get the Maverick's attention for several weeks now. Last week, he stated that since the champion did not want to show up on SmackDown, he would bring SmackDown to him. On the latest episode of the blue brand, WWE aired a video of The Megastar chilling inside Logan's pool in Puerto Rico. Paul was not happy at all when he found him there.

After the show, LA Knight took to X/Twitter to take a massive shot at Logan Paul by saying that the current United States Champion does not have any taste, as he does not even have a basketball hoop for his pool at his place.

"Can’t believe @LoganPaul doesn’t even have a basketball hoop for his pool. No taste. Thanks for the drink tho, Champ! #SmackDown," LA Knight shared.

You can check out his tweet below:

What the future has in store for The Megastar remains to be seen.

Former WWE personality Matt Camp thinks Logan Paul could lose the United States Title to LA Knight at SummerSlam 2024

LA Knight is a huge fan favorite while Logan Paul is a major heel. The WWE Universe knows who to cheer and boo in this feud, and the majority of them want the former to win the United States Championship.

While speaking on The Wrestling Matt Show podcast, former WWE personality Matt Camp said that LA Knight could end Logan Paul's reign as the United States Champion at SummerSlam 2024.

"Logan Paul and LA Knight could be very fun as a build. And LA getting that elusive singles championship, and I don't count the Million Dollar Title; getting that elusive championship would get a big pop at Cleveland. And Logan [Paul], no one is gonna cheer him even though he's from there anyway," Matt Camp said.

The match has not been confirmed yet, and it is still not confirmed whether it will take place at Money in the Bank or SummerSlam this year. Fans will have to wait and see how things play out.