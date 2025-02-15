LA Knight tells former WWE Champion to retire

LA Knight came face-to-face with a former WWE Champion on SmackDown this week. In a fiery promo, The Megastar told this legendary champion to retire.

It's been a few weeks since The Miz was moved to SmackDown, and he is already making his mark. LA Knight has been pursuing the United States Championship since he lost it to Shinsuke Nakamura. Knight came close to regaining the title in a rematch on the January 10 episode of the blue brand but an interference from The New Bloodline resulted in a DQ finish.

Tonight on SmackDown, Shinsuke Nakamura claimed that there were no worthy challengers for his United States Championship. LA Knight interrupted him and told him that he had been on a quest to regain the US Title. However, they were soon interrupted by The Miz.

The A-Lister was about to say that he was worthy of a title shot when Knight interrupted him and told him to go on a farewell tour like John Cena. The Miz said that he has been to the top and Knight doesn't measure up to him. He then said that he deserved a US Title shot.

Before things could get more heated, Nick Aldis came out and booked a match between Miz and Knight.

It will be interesting to see who between these two men will get the next shot at Nakamura and his United States Championship.

