LA Knight will "be the one to end Roman Reigns' streak" in WWE, says 5-time champion

WWE Superstar Sami Zayn recently left no stone unturned in hyping Roman Reigns' next potential title challenger and the fastest-rising name in SmackDown history, LA Knight.

Knight confronted Reigns upon The Tribal Chief's return on SmackDown last week at the show's season premiere. The two have had multiple altercations since their first meeting, including intense exchanges at WWE Live events.

Roman Reigns competed in his first match in 70 days at a WWE SuperShow in Kansas City, where he defended his title against Sami Zayn. The Tribal Chief then launched a brutal attack on the former Honorary Uce after the main event, which prompted LA Knight to come to Zayn's rescue.

Knight single-handedly saved Zayn from The Bloodline and celebrated with the veteran before leaving the ring. However, the top RAW babyface invited The Megastar back inside the squared circle and cut a heartwarming promo in his honor.

Zayn said he had more in common with Knight than one would think, as it took them twenty years to reach their current status. The five-time champion insisted that he had enjoyed his moment and Knight should make the most of being the man of the hour. Zayn hailed the SmackDown star and said:

"You and I have a bit more in common than you think. Not gonna lie; you are slightly more jacked than I am. I will admit that. But we have some stuff in common. See, it took me twenty years to get to the mountain top, to get to the point where everybody was cheering for me. It took me twenty years to get to the point where people wanted to see me go head-to-head with Roman Reigns. And it took you twenty years, and let me tell you something, buddy, you are here now."

Sami Zayn then did the popular Yeah! chants with fans in attendance before bringing the attention back to LA Knight. He said that when Knight eventually takes on Roman Reigns, he will be the one to end The Tribal Chief's 'streak.'

"So I say this humbly as a guy who owned a minute there: this moment belongs to you. Yeah! [proceeds to do LA Knight’s signature Yeah! chants with fans] I have been wanting to do that for a while. But seriously, you are the man, You take on Roman Reigns, and you be the one to end the streak," concluded Zayn.

You can watch the full video below:

The reason why WWE split up Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn

WWE stunned fans when the newly appointed SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis kickstarted his reign by announcing Kevin Owens as the newest member of the blue brand. KO was drafted to the Friday night show in exchange for Jey Uso's move to RAW.

Aldis later explained in a backstage interview that while Kevin Owens had an incredible run with Sami Zayn, he believed the former Universal Champion was ready to return to singles competition again. However, the Canadian duo's split has raised concerns over Sami Zayn's reaction.

It will be interesting to see The Master Strategist without Owens on tonight's WWE RAW season premiere.