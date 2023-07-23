"LA Knight will just drown him" - Legend comments on 29-year-old WWE Superstar (Exclusive)

Dutch Mantell has expressed his reservations about Cameron Grimes' prospects in WWE, saying his character could be overshadowed by LA Knight.

Grimes was drafted to SmackDown as part of the 2023 Draft after having a successful run on NXT, where he was a former North American Champion. His ring debut on the main roster was memorable, as he squashed Baron Corbin in six seconds.

Cameron Grimes competed in the recent US Title Invitational Tournament, though he failed to advance after losing a four-way match on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda's Smack Talk, Dutch Mantell explained that WWE needs to slowly develop Grimes' character before pushing him on the main roster.

He also mentioned that Cameron Grimes' character was a little similar to LA Knight's and felt that the latter could easily overshadow him.

"Cameron Grimes is another one they are gonna have to take their time with. I think he's almost, 'Oh Shucks,' almost in that vein, and I don't know how that's gonna catch on, especially when he's up against LA Knight because LA Knight will just drown him. LA Knight will probably down anybody at this point," said Dutch Mantell. [6:13 - 6:35]

Cameron Grimes says he was emotional before his WWE SmackDown in-ring debut

While appearing on the Out of Character podcast a few weeks back, Cameron Grimes recalled how he was overwhelmed before his match with Baron Corbin on the May 12 episode of SmackDown.

The 29-year-old performer mentioned that it wasn't easy to hold back his tears throughout the day leading into the show.

"I’m a big cryer. I’m not afraid to cry. I’m very passionate. So the whole day leading up was pretty bad. Luckily my debut on SmackDown was pretty easy, so I didn’t have to get too worked up over it. But definitely the whole day, just leading up to it, oh yeah, the tears were coming," the WWE star said.

Considering Grimes is a great talent both on the mic and inside the ring, it's safe to say he's destined to become a major star for WWE in the future.

