29-year-old WWE Superstar was in tears before pinning Baron Corbin in 3 seconds

WWE Superstar Baron Corbin has been going through some mixed bookings, and his image was dented with the debut of a new SmackDown star. Cameron Grimes made his in-ring debut on the brand on May 12, 2023, and did the unthinkable to get off to a good start.

The Technical Savage competed in his last match on NXT in November 2022 before going on a lengthy hiatus. He missed the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania 39 before making it to SmackDown as part of the 2023 Draft.

Cameron Grimes made his first backstage appearance following the draft on May 5, 2023. He was interrupted by Baron Corbin during his chat with Adam Pearce, leading to a match between the two superstars a week later, marking the former’s in-ring debut.

Speaking to Ryan Satin on Out of Character, Grimes said that the day he made his debut was extremely emotional. He said that his debut was "pretty easy," but he was in tears the whole day leading up to it.

"I’m a big cryer. I’m not afraid to cry. I’m very passionate. So the whole day leading up was pretty bad. Luckily my debut on SmackDown was pretty easy, so I didn’t have to get too worked up over it. But definitely the whole day, just leading up to it, oh yeah, the tears were coming," the WWE star said.

The former NXT North American Champion had a great debut as he defeated Baron Corbin with ease. He embarrassed the WWE superstar while making a mark on the brand himself.

Cameron Grimes scored a quick win over Baron Corbin on WWE SmackDown

The May 12, 2023 episode of SmackDown saw The Techincal Savage come out all prepared to make a mark. The WWE star did what he’s done in NXT a few times before, and hit his finisher Cave In as soon as the bell rang. It took him just 3 seconds to pin Baron Corbin to score his first win on the main roster.

The match wasn’t anything to talk about, but it had a great impact on the WWE star’s standing on the main roster. He has a good fan following and could get a push from the WWE creative to go after Austin Theory and his United States Championship.

Surprisingly, Corbin went to NXT following his embarrassing loss to attack Carmelo Hayes. He will now meet the NXT Champion in a title match at Gold Rush. Many fans have continued to question The Lone Wolf’s bookings, and how he continues to get into big rivalries despite facing regular setbacks.

