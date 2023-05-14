LA Knight will be in a massive tag team match with recently drafted star on WWE SmackDown

LA Knight is one of the rising stars on the blue brand following the arrival of the new regime after last year's SummerSlam. However, fans were disappointed when Knight did not appear on the latest episode of SmackDown. Nevertheless, the former Million Dollar Champion will appear on the next week's episode with Rick Boogs.

The former NXT star has been on a winning streak after WrestleMania 39. Knight has stacked a couple of singles victories over the past few weeks and got drafted to the blue brand, where he first debuted as Max Dupri last year. However, the former champion will now face The Street Profits in a tag team match.

During an episode of SmackDown LowDown, Knight interrupted the former Grand Slam Tag Team Champions and mentioned how he could defeat the team with anyone on the roster. He called out Rick Boogs and challenged The Street Profits to match on next week's SmackDown.

Some reports claimed the former Million Dollar Champion would be teaming up with Boogs in the coming weeks. However, the partnership is temporary, and Knight will continue his singles journey on the blue brand.

LA Knight is reportedly the leading candidate to win the 2023 Money in the Bank contract

Last year, the new regime started to push LA Knight on the main roster after he left Maximum Male Models and ditched the previous gimmick. Earlier this year, he ended his rivalry with Bray Wyatt at WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

After the lackluster feud, the 40-year-old was handed several losses on the main roster. However, he began to stack victories following WrestleMania 39. According to a report from WRKD Wrestling, Knight is slated to win the briefcase.

"LA Knight has been discussed internally as a leading candidate to win this year’s Money In The Bank match," tweeted WRKD Wrestling.

It will be interesting to see if Knight could win the Money in the Bank briefcase and successfully cash in the contract, and become a world champion. Last year, Austin Theory won the briefcase but failed to successfully cash in his contract.

