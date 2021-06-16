LA Knight on working with Ted DiBiase in NXT and if it will continue

LA Knight is the fifth ever person to hold the Million Dollar Championship.

Sunday at NXT TakeOver: In Your House, LA Knight defeated Cameron Grimes in a Ladder Match to win that very exclusive Million Dollar Championship that was presented to him by Ted DiBiase following the matchup.

LA Knight sat down with Mike Johnson of PWInsider this week to discuss a variety of topics. When the subject of working with Ted DiBiase was brought up, LA Knight had plenty to say.

"Well, it's just crazy to think about," LA Knight said. "When I was a kid, I had the figure where he was wearing the green suit and it came with the Million Dollar Championship. So, that's insanity to me to then walk in the door in NXT just four months ago, not even knowing that something like this was an option. You look at the NXT Championship and North American Championship, and those are things I'm gunning for, but then all of a sudden, wait a minute. Ted DiBiase? Million Dollar Championship? Hell yes, because you're talking about just...I hate when people get too hung up on it's a childhood dream and stuff like that, but you cannot deny the fact that this is on some level...it's something that, if I wasn't lying, a little bit overdue for myself. It's been a long, storied road."

LA Knight doesn't think Ted DiBiase is going anywhere

LA Knight was then asked if he thought Ted DiBiase would be sticking around after what occurred on Sunday, and he doesn't believe that the Million Dollar Man is going anywhere anytime soon.

"Well, I have to say this," LA Knight began. "He better be around for a little bit because we've got some stuff to do. Like I said, he's got to help me get that last puzzle piece, which is just becoming the millionaire because everything else, I've embodied, it's there, now I got the title. And I think it's game on from here. So, I got to get Ted coming back. I don't think Ted's going anywhere."

Edited by Greg Bush