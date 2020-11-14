Labor Union President reaches out to Zelina Vega after release; WWE could have a problem

Zelina Vega's WWE release is the most trending topic of discussion in professional wrestling, and the spotlight is now on WWE's edict regarding the Superstars' third-party activities.

The President of SAG-AFTRA Labor Union, Gabrielle Carteris, took to Twitter to reach out to Zelina Vega following the Superstar's WWE release.

SAG-AFTRA - which stands for 'The Screen Actors Guild – American Federation of Television and Radio Artists,' is a Labor Union that presently represents several known personalities from the fields of journalism, television, recording, singing, acting, and showbiz. The Labor Union has more than 16,000 people, and Gabrielle Carteris - who acted in the 'Beverly Hills, 90210' Drama series - leads the federation.

Carteris thanked Zelina Vega for staying firm in her stand against WWE's third-party edict. The SAG-AFTRA President voiced her support for Zelina Vega before sharing her email address.

Hey @Zelina_VegaWWE Thanks for standing strong for labor solidarity. I support you. Please email me PresidentCarteris@sagaftra.org https://t.co/tYEiiFhB9S — Gabrielle Carteris (@TheGabrielle_C) November 14, 2020

SAG-AFTRA's official Twitter handle also reacted to Zelina Vega's unionization tweet and said it supports the cause.

The latest development comes after Former Democratic Presidential candidate Andrew Yang sent a warning to Vince McMahon following Zelina Vega's WWE release.

What's next for Zelina Vega after her WWE release?

Advertisement

PWInsider revealed that Zelina Vega stood her ground and was vocal against WWE's decision to control the Twitch accounts of the Superstars. Zelina Vega wanted to maintain ownership of her Twitch channel. According to WrestlingNews.co, the rumor going around backstage is that Vega knew about her release when she posted the unionization tweet.

Zelina Vega also issued a statement on her WWE departure before going live on Twitch for the first time since the release. An emotional Zelina Vega thanked all the fans for the support before adding that she was not done pro wrestling.

Zelina Vega has a 90-day no-compete clause in her WWE contract, and she would only be available to appear in any other promotion in February next year.

SAG-AFTRA stepping in could potentially lead to a significant change in how WWE views its Superstars. WWE categorizes its talent as independent contractors, and the label has often drawn severe criticism within the industry.

Paige has also been a vocal detractor of WWE's recent decisions about clamping down on the performers' third-party relations, and the former Divas Champion is also on the pro-unionization side.

Whether the SAG-AFTRA's involvement in the matter leads to a seismic shift in the world of pro wrestling would be a keenly-followed story, and we'll keep you updated on everything that happens.