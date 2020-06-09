Lacey Evans and AEW's Brian Cage exchange words on Twitter

The trade of words began over the usage of a particular move

Lacey Evans said she did not know who Brian Cage was

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and AEW's Brian Cage ventured into an interesting trade of words on Twitter. It all started when a fan accused Cage of stealing Lacey Evans' move.

Brian Cage uploaded a clip of him hitting a springboard moonsault, to which the fan accused Cage of stealing the move from Lacey Evans. Cage replied that he has been using the springboard moonsault for years, even before Lacey Evans (k)new WWF was now WWE.

Although Cage deleted the Tweet, the fans started talking, and Lacey Evans responded by correcting Cage's spelling. Evans said that she did not know who Cage was and that in the four years that she's been in the business, she had learned to do the moonsault better than him.

Cage responded by saying that he almost went to compliment her but retained his stance after reading the last sentence of her response. Flip Gordon joined the conversation, deriding WWE fanboys for claiming moves for themselves. Lacey Evans fired back, indicating that she was having fun listening to random people fight over a move she did not ever claim.

The exchange continued, which you can see below:

*knew.



And I don't *know who you are.... ya nasty. I'm 4 year in the game and doing *it better than *you.



Don't make me lose my manners sweetheart. 💅👒 #WWE #AsYouWere https://t.co/MgH6D9D4Ks pic.twitter.com/ncwIxXtqXx — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

There you go sweetheart @LaceyEvansWWE I wasn't going to edit and even almost paid you a compliment. Until I read the rest of your tweet. And my stance remains the same. Still did it years before you(your 4 years in the biz) and I'm also sure you didn't KNOW it was WWE then😘 pic.twitter.com/yVqOeafcVR — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

Listening to random nasties fight over Who CrEatdEd a move I never claimed to own. Hee heee got em.💅👒☕ #Looorrrdddd #BlessTheirHearts pic.twitter.com/7zVZbGKDVw — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

Looorrrdddd. What should I call this "never been done like me" maneuver? Since im getting panties in a bunch and feathers ruffled. 💅👒 #WWE https://t.co/l0ovCyeAxP — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

I'm new to this biz.....what do they call these....🤔



mArkS. 💅👒☕ https://t.co/AgpzTuGwTE pic.twitter.com/RiPal3woOw — Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar (@LaceyEvansWWE) June 8, 2020

My bad. I mean I'm pretty sure it's a turnaround moonsault many have done and it's not my move. And just for knowledge @FightOwensFight did it before her in wwe(and outside) and @MarcMero did it and it was called a "MeroSault" So if its anyones move. — Brian Cage (@MrGMSI_BCage) June 8, 2020

Lacey Evans' rise on SmackDown

While Lacey Evans has had no Championship gold to her name, she is an important Superstar on the Smackdown Women's roster.

Lacey Evans was first introduced as an enhancement talent in NXT, but she went on to reach the second round of WWE Mae Young Classic, where she lost to eventual semifinalist Toni Storm. Evans quickly settled as a heel, starting a rivalry with Kairi Sane.

Lacey Evans was booked strongly on the main roster when she was called-up, as she battled Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, albeit in a losing effort. Evans also created history by wrestling in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia against Natalya.

After turning face, Lacey Evans has been moderately successful. Last week on Smackdown, she overcame the brutal aggression of a new and improved Sonya Deville - and with a little help from Mandy Rose - pinned her with a Women's Right.

It will be interesting to see where Lacey Evans goes from here, and whether she remains an important player in Smackdown's competitive women's division.

As for Brian Cage, the former Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling Star recently made his AEW debut, and he is set to take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Fyter Fest.