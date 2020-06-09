Lacey Evans and AEW's Brian Cage exchange words on Twitter
- The trade of words began over the usage of a particular move
- Lacey Evans commented that she did not know about Brian Cage.
WWE Superstar Lacey Evans and AEW's Brian Cage ventured into an interesting trade of words on Twitter. It all started when a fan accused Cage of stealing Lacey Evans' move.
Brian Cage uploaded a clip of him hitting a springboard moonsault, to which the fan accused Cage of stealing the move from Lacey Evans. Cage replied that he has been using the springboard moonsault for years, even before Lacey Evans (k)new WWF was now WWE.
Although Cage deleted the Tweet, the fans started talking, and Lacey Evans responded by correcting Cage's spelling. Evans said that she did not know who Cage was and that in the four years that she's been in the business, she had learned to do the moonsault better than him.
Cage responded by saying that he almost went to compliment her but retained his stance after reading the last sentence of her response. Flip Gordon joined the conversation, deriding WWE fanboys for claiming moves for themselves. Lacey Evans fired back, indicating that she was having fun listening to random people fight over a move she did not ever claim.
The exchange continued, which you can see below:
Lacey Evans' rise on SmackDown
While Lacey Evans has had no Championship gold to her name, she is an important Superstar on the Smackdown Women's roster.
Lacey Evans was first introduced as an enhancement talent in NXT, but she went on to reach the second round of WWE Mae Young Classic, where she lost to eventual semifinalist Toni Storm. Evans quickly settled as a heel, starting a rivalry with Kairi Sane.
Lacey Evans was booked strongly on the main roster when she was called-up, as she battled Becky Lynch for the Raw Women's Championship, albeit in a losing effort. Evans also created history by wrestling in the first-ever women's match in Saudi Arabia against Natalya.
After turning face, Lacey Evans has been moderately successful. Last week on Smackdown, she overcame the brutal aggression of a new and improved Sonya Deville - and with a little help from Mandy Rose - pinned her with a Women's Right.
It will be interesting to see where Lacey Evans goes from here, and whether she remains an important player in Smackdown's competitive women's division.
As for Brian Cage, the former Lucha Underground and Impact Wrestling Star recently made his AEW debut, and he is set to take on Jon Moxley for the AEW World Championship at Fyter Fest.Published 09 Jun 2020, 02:56 IST