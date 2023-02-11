Lacey Evans claims she is looking out for the "pathetic futures" of certain WWE fans

Lacey Evans claimed on social media that she is looking out for the "pathetic futures" of certain WWE fans.

Lacey Evans, the Southern Belle of the WWE, has quickly made a name for herself in the world of professional wrestling. The 32-year-old returned to the company in June 2022 after over a year of inactivity due to pregnancy.

Lacey Evans has proven time and again that she is not to be messed with. When her fans get out of line, she immediately puts them in her place. She recently did so again when she took to Twitter to inform the WWE Universe that she will only sign autographs for younger fans. She stated that this is to look out for their "pathetic futures."

"PSA: The only autographs I will sign are those for our youth. For it's obvious the lack of positive role models and failing parental guidance that has taken a toll on their pathetic futures. They need something worthy to look up to. I'm going above and beyond. #SaluteMe"

Lacey Evans recently slammed a fan for questioning her new WWE persona

Evans recently took to Twitter to post a photo where she addressed herself as an American hero. A fan took offense to the post by stating that a real hero doesn't demand respect:

"An such a humble one at that!! I know it’s all a script, but you shouldn’t be letting them make you be so disrespectful &demanding homage. A REAL hero NEVER craves or demands such things," wrote the fan.

Evans, on the other hand, was quick to reply to the fan when she told him that she meant every word.

"They haven't made me do anything. Go reread this. Come back, read it again, and know I meant every word."

Evans recently underwent a gimmick change on SmackDown that saw her take on a more vicious role. We will have to wait and see if this change will help her receive a huge push down the line.

