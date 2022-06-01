Lacey Evans continues to troll fans after failing to appear on WWE RAW

Lacey Evans didn't wrestle as advertised on Monday Night RAW last night, and she's using the opportunity to troll the WWE Universe in the process.

It was announced last week that Evans would compete on the Memorial Day episode of RAW, but the episode came and went without any mention of it by the company.

Evans received her fair share of criticism on social media today for her reasoning as to why she didn't appear on Monday Night RAW last night, with one member of the WWE Universe tweeting:

"So what I'm hearing is that @LaceyEvansWWE can't handle "flexing" all day then go wrestle a show," A member of the WWE Universe tweeted.

But Evans isn't letting anyone get her down as she continues to troll those who wish to give her grief, responding with a photo of ice packs on her biceps, tweeting out:

"*Bandaged head emoji* the pain," Lacey Evans tweeted.

Lacey Evans says too much "flexin" at NASCAR prevented her from wrestling on WWE RAW

This all stems from Lacey Evans' original tweet where she claimed that flexing too much at NASCAR over the weekend took her out of being able to compete Monday night on RAW.

Evans blamed NASCAR, WWE, Coca-Cola, and FOX for this mishap, tweeting out:

"What happens when you stay flexin? *face in agony emoji* GRAND MARSHALL duties got me laid up. @nascaronfox @wwe @cocacola @nascar it's all your fault!!!!! *flex emoji* *bandaged head emoji,*" Lacey Evans tweeted.

As of this writing, the actual reason why Evans didn't appear on Monday Night RAW is currently unknown.

What are your thoughts on Evans trolling the WWE Universe over her absence last night on Monday Night RAW? Does this once again make you question if she's a babyface or a heel? It will be interesting to see what direction they finally choose to take this character when she makes her return to RAW soon.

