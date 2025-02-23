Lacey Evans drops cryptic return tease; left WWE 18 months ago

Former WWE Superstar Lacey Evans teased a return to the Stamford-based company with a cryptic social media update. The real-life Macey Estrella-Kadlec hasn't wrestled a match since she departed from the Stamford-based promotion.

The Sassy Southern Bell left the global juggernaut in August 2023 once her contract expired. The 34-year-old later revealed that despite being a WWE Superstar for seven years, she never had a passion for professional wrestling.

Lacey Evans recently took to her Instagram account to post a video with a cryptic message. While asking when her next wrestling match should be, the former U.S. Marine used WWE, RAW, and SmackDown hashtags in the caption, teasing a return 18 months after her departure.

"When should my next match back be? 👀🤔⏳️. #WWE #limitlesslady #Wrestling #Smackdown #Raw," she wrote.

You can check out her Instagram post below:

Lacey Evans comments on a potential WWE return

Lacey Evans fought Zelina Vega in a losing effort in her last wrestling match prior to her WWE exit. The two stars locked horns in a dark match after the July 7, 2023, edition of Friday Night SmackDown went off the air. Evans also lost her last televised match to Charlotte Flair two weeks before she clashed with Vega.

During her conversation with Carlo Perruzza last year, Lacey Evans was asked if she would return to WWE. In response, the Classy Lady noted that despite not having a passion for professional wrestling, she loved it. Evans noted that although she was open to getting back into the squared circle, she had several other things to focus on at the time.

"Yeah, I mean, I love wrestling, don’t get me wrong. It wasn’t my passion, but I love the hard-hitting action. If there’s a company out there that will bring me in to kick a** and get my a** kicked, that’s great. But right now, we are focused on a lot. We have a lot of investment properties. We invested from all the blessings that WWE has given us. We have a construction company, [and] my husband’s a general contractor, which we’ve ran prior to WWE. So we do a lot. We also teach our kids work ethic. We have Air BNBs, we have properties, [and] we have a cafe named after our girls. I homeschool, I take all that very, very serious," she said. [H/T: Fightful]

You can check out her comments in the video below:

Only time will tell if Lacey Evans makes her return to the squared circle, be it WWE or any other wrestling promotion.

