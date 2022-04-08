"When I get abs" Lacey Evans gives update on WWE return

There has recently been talk surfacing that Lacey Evans is set to return to the WWE ring as soon as this week. PWInsider has reported that the star will be at the SmackDown taping in Milwaukee this Friday, perhaps rekindling her rivalry with Charlotte Flair.

Following the reports, Evans has been taking part in a fan Q&A session on Twitter. Responding to a question about when she would be returning to the ring, she replied:

"When I get abs. But I just had a baby and I love to eat so......we will see and yall get what stomach I give ya."

She also appeared to throw fans off in regards to the reports about her return, replying to another fan who asked about her return to SmackDown:

"They also said my net worth is 3 billion."

Lacey Evans has been absent from WWE television for quite some time. Evans announced her pregnancy on RAW in February 2021 and immediately went on maternity leave.

While away, the Sassy Southern Belle gave birth to her second daughter last October and has provided updates online about her choice to give birth at home.

Lacey Evans was set to challenge for the RAW Women's Championship before her departure

Before revealing her pregnancy, Lacey Evans was a prominent face of the women's division on RAW. In the midst of a storyline between Charlotte and Ric Flair, the star was due to face Asuka for the RAW Women's Championship. She was reported to be winning the title, but the match was soon pulled after she revealed her pregnancy news.

Shortly before going on maternity leave, Evans teamed up with Peyton Royce in an odd-couple tag team. This came after the IIconics split, before Royce was released from WWE alongside other big names such as Billie Kay, Samoa Joe and Mickie James.

Evans made her official WWE main roster debut in the 2019 Royal Rumble, where she entered at number one, just before Natalya. She managed to last 29 minutes, and was eliminated by Charlotte Flair.

Do you want to see Lacey Evans return to WWE programming? Sound off below!

Who first called Triple H 'The Game'? More details here. Click and find out who!

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see Lacey Evans back on WWE programming? Yes No 15 votes so far