Lacey Evans makes a huge birthday demand to WWE ahead of WrestleMania 39

Lacey Evans recently took to Twitter to make a few requests for her birthday. She even demanded a match at WrestleMania 39, among other things.

Evans isn't currently booked for this year's show but could potentially be a late addition to the official match card.

Taking to Twitter, Evans also asked WWE to have her a steak ready for her during tonight's SmackDown. She also demanded that the WWE Universe sing her Happy Birthday alongside a match at The Showcase of the Immortals.

"1. Catering better have me a steak waiting. 2. @wwe better have me a match to mania (or just give me a mania match out right like I deserve) either or...3. EVERY SINGLE DUSTY, SWEATY, LAZY N THOSE SEATS BETTER stand up and SING ME HAPPY BIRTHDAY. #SmackDown"

Check out Lacey Evans' tweet:

Lacey Evans sent another message on social media ahead of SmackDown

Lacey Evans has been absent from WWE television in recent weeks. Her last match came against Carmen Harress on February 10th. Evans squashed her opponent for an easy victory.

Evans, who has received a lot of criticism from fans online, seems to be enjoying the attention she has been receiving. The 33-year-old mocked the WWE Universe with the following tweet:

"My face knowing YOU were notified that it was MY birthday."

Evans has had inconsistent booking on WWE television. Despite undergoing a character change recently, she hasn't been booked on a weekly basis.

It remains to be seen if she will find a spot on the WrestleMania 39 card. This year's show will feature two primary championship matches and a Women's WrestleMania Showcase fatal four-way tag team match.

Evans could potentially end up in a four-way tag team match if she is able to find a tag team partner. So far, only the team of Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez have been confirmed for the match.

