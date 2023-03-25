Lacey Evans sends cryptic message ahead of WWE SmackDown return

Lacey Evans sent out a cryptic message ahead of tonight's WWE SmackDown in Las Vegas.

She turned 33 years old today and took the opportunity to mock the WWE Universe. Lacey has been under fire as of late for some controversial posts on social media but is seemingly poised for a return to the blue brand.

Evans last competed in a squash match on the February 10 edition of SmackDown. She easily defeated Carmen Harress before disappearing from television once again.

Ahead of tonight's edition of SmackDown, Lacey took to Twitter to post a cryptic message on her birthday. The message included a photograph of her laughing as a reaction to angry fans being notified on social media that it was her birthday.

"My face knowing YOU were notified that it was MY birthday. 💅🤣🤣🤣🤣," tweeted Lacey Evans.

Lacey Evans responds to WWE wishing her a Happy Birthday ahead of SmackDown

WWE wished Lacey Evans a Happy Birthday earlier today and the superstar responded with a list of demands.

Lacey's career on the main roster has been wildly inconsistent. She wavered between being a babyface and a heel, oftentimes seemingly having no direction on television. The 33-year-old appears to have settled in as a heel and may finally be able to find success on the main roster by relentlessly annoying wrestling fans.

After the company wished her a Happy Birthday earlier today, the former Marine claimed that she wanted a few more things from the company. She took a shot at the fans and demanded that every single one of them sing her Happy Birthday tonight on SmackDown.

"1. Catering better have me a steak waiting. 🥩 2. @wwe better have me a match to mania (or just give me a mania match out right like I deserve) either or...🇺🇲 3. EVERY SINGLE DUSTY, SWEATY, LAZY 🍑 IN THOSE SEATS BETTER stand up and SING ME HAPPY BIRTHDAY. #SmackDown," tweeted Evans.

Lacey is entering the prime of her career and is a talented superstar. It will be interesting to see if the promotion can finally get the best out of her on the main roster moving forward.

