WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently landed in hot water with fans after sharing her controversial beliefs on Autism and ADD.

The Sassy Southern Belle was trending on Twitter earlier today when she shared a video on her Instagram story. The video in question claimed that conditions like ADD and Autism were almost nonexistent in the decades past, and the rise in processed foods has increased the rates of these conditions.

Evans later added that she watched a video on the impact of processed food on children.

"I watched a video on the impact of processed food is having on our children and I shared the video. yall are insane." she tweeted [H/T WON]

Following the backlash after this whole situation, The Sassy Southern Belle deleted her tweet and her Instagram story. However, this did not stop Lacey Evans from trending worldwide on Twitter.

Evans is currently off WWE TV and is being repackaged for the second time this year. Vignettes for her new military-esque character have aired on SmackDown.

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter recently entertained the ida of managing Lacey Evans

WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter wants the fans to connect with Lacey Evans' character and said that him managing her on screen could achieve that.

Evans is a former United States Army Marine. Despite her engaging background, she has not been able to connect with the audience since her main roster call-up in 2019. Despite being on both sides of the face/heel spectrum and changing her character now for the second time, she has struggled to gain support from the audience.

A fan on Twitter recently asked the Hall of Famer whether he was willing to manage Evans on TV due to the US Army characteristics they share. He replied that he just needed the opportunity.

“Need The Opportunity,” Slaughter answered.

It would be interesting to see Evans and Sgt. Slaughter together on screen. The 74-year-old could rejuvenate the WWE star's career and her character work.

It remains to be seen whether this will come to fruition anytime soon.

