"Who did Lacey Evans piss off?" - WWE veteran mocks the booking of SmackDown star

WWE legend Jim Cornette is perplexed by Lacey Evans' booking.

SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan battled Evans on last week's episode of the blue brand. Lacey dominated the match but Morgan picked up a pinfall victory after connecting with Oblivion. After the match, the champion dragged Lacey out of the ring and set her up on a table. Liv climbed to the top turnbuckle and hit a Senton, sending both superstars crashing through the table.

On a recent episode of Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru, the legendary manager discussed Lacey Evans and wondered if her poor booking was a result of upsetting someone backstage. Jim added that some of this is the fault of former WWE CEO Vince McMahon.

"Who did Lacey Evans piss off?," asked Cornette. "That is my question. Because I don't know that I've seen a more talented female performer booked in such ridiculous sh**y ways ever from any company. What are you supposed to think about her? They had her do those promos, again part of this I'm sure was Vince, and some weird Vince idea that he had." [01:53 - 02:26]

Cornette noted the personal promos that Lacey returned to television and how they inexplicably led to her being a heel on television. The wrestling veteran added that Lacey has been reduced to "cannon fodder" to hype up Liv as the SmackDown Women's Champion.

"They had her do the promos as the abused child, the military hero, and a determined young woman, which all led up to her being a heel for some reason. She's great as a heel. But now they are using her as f***ing cannon fodder for this Liv Morgan experiment of trying to make people believe that Liv Morgan is, now or ever has been, or should be a professional wrestler. [02:28 - 03:04]

She then warned Ronda Rousey that she is ready to get extreme. Liv will be defending the SmackDown Women's Championship against Ronda Rousey at the Premium Live Event on October 8th.

Lacey Evans rants about rumors regarding her WWE career

The day after SmackDown, Lacey took to Twitter to rant about rumors that were spread amongst WWE fans. She claimed that false information had been circulated about her in the past and asked fans to keep track of her and not the inaccuracies on the internet.

"The dumbest $#!+ I've ever read comes from these random pop ups about my career If it ain't a bs "injury", it's my future.The closest yall have ever came on assumptions is my pregnancy & that's b/c I told U. StupidMFers as for the rest of U keep track of ME. Not inaccuracies," she Tweeted.

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE as for the rest of U keep track of ME. Not inaccuracies. The dumbest $#!+ I've ever read comes from these random pop ups about my career🤣 If it ain't a bs "injury", it's my future.The closest yall have ever came on assumptions is my pregnancy & that's b/c I told U. #StupidMFers as for the rest of U keep track of ME. Not inaccuracies. The dumbest $#!+ I've ever read comes from these random pop ups about my career🤣 If it ain't a bs "injury", it's my future.The closest yall have ever came on assumptions is my pregnancy & that's b/c I told U.💄#StupidMFers as for the rest of U keep track of ME. Not inaccuracies. https://t.co/nRUwBzWJIl

The 32-year-old is yet to win a championship in her WWE career. Time will tell if things improve for Lacey moving forward.

