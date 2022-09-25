WWE Superstar Lacey Evans tweets explosive rant regarding fan rumors 

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans has taken to social media to hit back at rumors regarding her career.

Evans returned to WWE at the start of 2022, following a considerable absence on maternity leave. Upon this return, the Sassy Southern Belle gimmick was dropped in favor of something more fitting to Evans' military roots.

Following a number of face/heel turns in quick succession, she has seen her exposure fall considerably since June's Money In The Bank event.

Now, the Friday Night SmackDown star has taken to the social media platform Twitter to deliver an explosive rant. In the post, Evans used some censored expletives to address members of the wrestling community who started rumors about her. Lacey stated that mistruths were circulated regarding non-existent injuries and her pregnancy.

"The dumbest $#!+ I've ever read comes from these random pop ups about my career If it ain't a bs "injury", it's my future.The closest yall have ever came on assumptions is my pregnancy & that's b/c I told U. StupidMFers as for the rest of U keep track of ME. Not inaccuracies," she Tweeted.

It is unclear at present if Evans is being serious or if the post is part of an upcoming angle involving the former United States Marine.

What was the Twitter response to the Lacey Evans rant?

The WWE Universe has also taken to Twitter to share their thoughts with Lacey Evans.

One fan told Evans they loved her facepaint from a recent SmackDown episode.

Another offered support for Lacey, admitting that it can be irritating to read lies.

JohnnyZ From The AZ 🏴‍ @JWrestlingV2 @LaceyEvansWWE Will always support you Lacey. I'm sure It gets irritating when you read things from people trying to say crap they really have no idea about. But thats wrestling marks for ya @LaceyEvansWWE Will always support you Lacey. I'm sure It gets irritating when you read things from people trying to say crap they really have no idea about. But thats wrestling marks for ya

One shared a GIF of Jack Black in School of Rock.

One WWE Universe member told Lacey that she was 'on fire.'

One Twitter fan called the liars 'nasties.'

A fan simply told Lacey to 'tell 'em.'

Evans last wrestled on September 23rd on a SmackDown broadcast. She was defeated by SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan on the show.

