"She’s got a stick up her butt" - Lacey Evans rants about former WWE Women’s Champion

Lacey Evans is tired of Natalya stomping around backstage and treating people badly, saying that the Canadian star has "a stick up her butt."

Evans and Natalya have history together, having been the first women to wrestle in Saudi Arabia at the Crown Jewel event in 2019. While Nattie is a locker room leader backstage in WWE, Evans believes that she's taking her frustrations out on other talent and has seemingly taken it upon herself to put a stop to it.

Lacey Evans was a guest on this morning's episode of WWE's The Bump to discuss a wide variety of subjects. While Natalya was live via satellite, Evans didn't pull any punches when it came to how she feels The Queen of Harts has been handling herself backstage as of late:

"I see the way she walks around backstage now. She's walking around like she's got a stick up her butt and mad at everybody," Lacey Evans said. "And I don't know if it's because of her career, where she's at, or what she's been through. But let me tell you, we're going through some stuff too. So rock your cat and calm your nerves because she's mad. She's just been treating people very, very rudely, and I think her emotions are going to end up kicking her own a** because of how mad she is with everybody else." [1:00:23 - 1:00:48]

Natalya and her cat 2Paws respond to Lacey Evans' comments

Natalya laughed off Lacey Evans' comments and chalked it up to the former US Marine having too much coffee. Nattie said she and her cat 2Paws would send Evans a Christmas card:

"2Paws and I think you've had too much coffee today, Lace. We love you dearly. We're going to send you a Christmas card and 2Paws say hello." [1:00:50 - 1:01:59]

WWE @WWE @LaceyEvansWWE #WWETheBump "Make a plan to get healthy, to stay on the right path, to create your own life and one day at a time do it!" "Make a plan to get healthy, to stay on the right path, to create your own life and one day at a time do it!" 👏👏👏 @LaceyEvansWWE #WWETheBump https://t.co/LpiduoZJ5w

Evans will compete in the Women's Money in the Bank match on July 2. If she emerges victorious, she will be able to cash in on the champion of her choosing at any point over the next year.

