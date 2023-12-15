Lacey Evans says WWE Hall of Famer can "kiss" her "a**;" takes shots

Lacey Evans has taken shots at a WWE Hall of Famer.

The Sassy Southern Belle is done with WWE and is doing her own thing outside the company. At this time, she does not appear too involved in professional wrestling.

During her time in WWE, though, she was given a military character and started to use the Cobra Clutch, a move that had previously been used by Sgt. Slaughter. Unfortunately for her, he and his daughter both took exception to her using the move and made their feelings about the matter clear publicly.

"She got a little upset with the WWE for her [Lacey Evans] coming out and using the move that I used. I just didn't understand why they didn't come to me and say, 'Is it okay?' I would have said, 'Yeah, it would be a blessing if you wanna use my move.' Imitation's the biggest form of flattery. I wish you would use it right. Don't just use it to put it on somebody. Put it on to win your match, not do it for a high spot or something like that." [1:47 – 2:25]

Lacey Evans has spoken out about her feelings and has not minced words. In her interview with Chris Van Vliet, she called Sgt. Slaughter and his family "weak" and took shots at the family as a whole.

"I think they're frickin weak. Remember that weak word we just talked about? Yeah. And no disrespect to like Hall of Famers in WWE that have paved the way, he can kiss my a** and his daughter can too, so record that. Have a good day. I don't know where the hell that came from. They know the game. You go to work. You get told this is what you're doing. And what a lot of people don't know what was said and what was done and how they discussed it with him and they talked to him and that is none of my damn concern." [H/T Chris Van Vliet]

Sgt. Slaughter was offered the chance to work with Lacey Evans by WWE

Sgt. Slaughter revealed in his interview with Bill Apter of Sportskeeda that the company had offered him a deal to work with Evans, but it had not worked out.

"They came to me, offered this deal, and it was to make less money than I'm making now. Why should I give up making what I'm making and go get her trained and make her a star, and there I am, dangling out there and owned by the WWE. It didn't look so favourable for me, so I just said, 'I'm gonna stay with what I'm doing'. But if they want to come up with the right deal, if they want to come up with the right scenario or whatever they want to do, I'd love to come back and manage her, and show her what to do." (4:15 - 4:57)

Lacey Evans and the WWE Hall of Famer differed in their outlook on her character and work in WWE.

Please credit Chris Van Vliet if you use Lacey Evans' quotes from this article.

