"Will be no different" - Lacey Evans sends a bold message ahead of her Money in the Bank Ladder Match

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans put forward a bold statement ahead of her upcoming match at the Money in the Bank premium live event.

On the last episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Evans successfully defeated Xia Li to qualify for the Women's Ladder Match. The winner of the bout will receive a title shot which can be cashed in against a women's champion anytime, anywhere.

Sharing a picture on Twitter, The Sassy Southern Belle wrote about her hard work and was confident about winning the Women's Money in the Bank Ladder Match. Evans wrote:

"I've worked for everything I've ever had in my life. Holding this briefcase at MONEY IN THE BANK will be no different. ⏳💰🎯 #WAKEUP #WORK #WIN #MITB @wwe @wweonfox"

WWE Universe supported Lacey Evans' claims about the Money in the Bank match

The star has been very popular with the WWE Universe since her return from maternity leave a few months ago. Her new gimmick, inspired by her experiences as a veteran of the US Marines, is also quite popular among fans.

Reacting to her tweet, fans hoped the 33-year-old would get a special MITB-inspired attire. At the same time, others showcased their support for her.

Here are some of the tweets from the WWE Universe:

Before their match, Xia Li criticized Evans and promised to humiliate her. However, after the latter's win last week, she sarcastically sent the following tweet:

It will be interesting to see if Evans' can retain this confidence and win the coveted briefcase. Fans will have to wait and see which women claim the remaining five spots in the Money in the Bank ladder match to compete with Evans, Bliss, and Morgan.

We asked Randy Orton's dad about his injury and he opened up right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far