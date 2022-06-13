"She did make me cry..." - Lacey Evans on her recent SmackDown return match

Lacey Evans has finally made her return to in-ring action on WWE SmackDown.

Evans has bounced back and forth between RAW and SmackDown over the last month or two. She seemed to have settled in on the blue brand as she stepped into the ring against Xia Li in a Money in the Bank qualifier.

Before the matchup began, Xia Li cut a promo on Evans, calling her a whiner. Proclaiming that she was going to make her cry, tears of shame.

"They say Evans is a whiner. I will make her cry tears of shame when I go on to become Miss. Money in the Bank," Xia Li said.

Lacey Evens went on to defeat Xia Li with the 'Women's Right', so no tears of shame were cried on Evans's end. While Evans didn't respond to these comments before SmackDown, she responded to them on social media this afternoon. Tweeting out:

"She did make me cry.....happy tears. *crying face emoji* *money bag emoji* *flex emoji*," Lacey Evans tweeted.

Lacey Evans is the first woman to qualify for Money in the Bank this year

With vignettes leading up to her re-debut, it's evident that WWE has big plans for Lacey Evans in 2022.

Evans is the first woman to qualify for this year's Women's Money in the Bank match. Many believe Lacey has a good chance of leaving the match with the briefcase.

In the coming weeks, we will see if the road to Money in the Bank will unveil new favorites to with the briefcase.

With six more women to be added, it will be interesting to see who fills out this match. Hopefully, this year's winner will be able to cause a much-needed shake-up in the women's division. We'll find out soon enough.

