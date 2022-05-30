Lacey Evans sends heartfelt thanks to WWE for Memorial Day weekend activity

WWE RAW Superstar Lacey Evans is thankful for being given the opportunity to attend this year's Coca-Cola 600 during Memorial Day weekend and spend time with the troops.

The former United States Marine was the Honorary Grand Marshal of the NASCAR Coca-Cola 600 race, which was held on Sunday at Charlotte Motor Speedway in North Carolina. She got to call for the drivers to start their engines, which is a very popular thing in motorsport.

Lacey Evans took to Twitter to thank WWE, NASCAR and Coca-Cola for the opportunity she was given. She wrote:

"Huge shout out and thank you to NASCAR, Coca-Cola and WWE for allowing me the opportunity to spend memorial day weekend with incredible gold star families and our troops! Freedom isn't free and I can't put into words what their sacrifices mean to me as an American. #ThankYou."

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE #ThankYou Huge S/O and thank you to @nascar @cocacola amd @wwe for allowing me the opportunity to spend memorial day weekend with incredible gold star families and our troops! Freedom isn't free and I can't put into words what their sacrifices mean to me as an American. Huge S/O and thank you to @nascar @cocacola amd @wwe for allowing me the opportunity to spend memorial day weekend with incredible gold star families and our troops! Freedom isn't free and I can't put into words what their sacrifices mean to me as an American. 🇺🇲🙏❤️ #ThankYou https://t.co/26TQSQbVlx

Lacey Evans helped Bianca Belair at the start of her WWE career

According to wrestling veteran Mark Henry, The Sassy Southern Belle was a big influence in Bianca Belair's career. The World's Strongest Man scouted the EST of WWE, and asked Evans to work with her.

Mark Henry stated on the Busted Open podcast that the two stars could start a storyline on the main roster for the title.

"And she's [Lacey Evans] the one that helped Bianca get to the level that she's gotten to. And I can't wait for her to come back, get her s**t in and be the one who says, 'Hey, remember all the times I worked with you? Remember all the times I pushed you? That I put you through drill camp? It's time to give that favor back and get a shot at that title down the road. I taught you a lot, but I ain't teach you everything.' And those are the kind of stories that can make something more than what it already is because before Bianca Belair, Evans had that spot," said Henry.

Belair is the reigning RAW Women's Champion, and both stars are currently a part of the red brand. So it's possible that they could start a new feud sometime in the future.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Anirudh