Lacey Evans shares post on being unaffected by fans opinions

RAW star Lacey Evans, known for her witty responses and trash talk, recently shared a post on social media saying she continues not to be bothered by what fans say about her.

In the weeks leading up to her televised return on RAW last week, Evans appeared in multiple pre-taped promos citing her new marine gimmick. She was on maternity leave for 15 months, before which she feuded with Charlotte Flair.

Evans recently took to Twitter to highlight her presence at the Grand Marshal's Coca-Cola 600 racing event. She added that while fans mocked her for her new look and gimmick, she didn't have a care in the world:

"Them: "Who dresses her" "Look at that outfit " "What is she wearing" "pull your pants up" Me: not giving a $#!+ as I take care of GRAND MARSHAL duties and eat this amazing @nascarrefuel burger."

Lacey Evans ~ WWE Superstar. @LaceyEvansWWE

.

"Who dresses her" "Look at that outfit " "What is she wearing" "pull your pants up"

.

Me: not giving a $#!+ as I take care of GRAND MARSHAL duties and eat this amazing @nascarrefuel burger.

🏎 Them:"Who dresses her" "Look at that outfit " "What is she wearing" "pull your pants up"Me: not giving a $#!+ as I take care of GRAND MARSHAL duties and eat this amazing @nascarrefuel burger. Them: ."Who dresses her" "Look at that outfit " "What is she wearing" "pull your pants up" .Me: not giving a $#!+ as I take care of GRAND MARSHAL duties and eat this amazing @nascarrefuel burger. 🐫💃😁🏎💨 https://t.co/L7hIhQZHaq

Evans was reportedly set to face Flair at WrestleMania 37 for the RAW Women's Championship, but the bout was sidelined due to her real-life pregnancy. In 2018, Evans participated in the Women's Royal Rumble Match.

Lacey Evans will make her in-ring return on RAW this week

While Lacey Evans addressed fans last week on RAW, she's scheduled to make her in-ring return this week on RAW.

When Stephanie McMahon announced her leave of absence, Evans shared a heartfelt post on how she played a crucial role during her time in NXT. Evans signed with NXT in 2016, where she was a heel for the most part.

Evans has been vocal about her new gimmick, saying fans may love or hate it. Previously on WWE TV, she portrayed a 'Sassy Southern Belle' character. Evans' new gimmick seemingly garnered a positive response from fans.

While Lacey Evans returned as a face, she may be turning heel following the announcement of her return to RAW. It's yet to be seen who she'll feud with next.

What will happen to WWE without Roman Reigns? Hear it from a living legend himself.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Abhinav Singh