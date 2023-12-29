Lacey Evans should've attacked WWE Hall of Famer on SmackDown, according to wrestling veteran

Lacey Evans had an average run with WWE that lasted over a few years on the main roster. However, a wrestling veteran wanted to see Evans go after a decorated veteran and attack him with his finishing maneuver.

Earlier this year, Lacey Evans was repackaged, and the gimmick was very similar to WWE Hall of Famer Sgt. Slaughter. However, the gimmick and the use of the Cobra Clutch didn't sit well with the Hall of Famer and his daughter, who took the issue out on social media, and the two parties broke kayfabe and got nasty.

Speaking on Keepin' It 100, Konnan spoke about the gimmick and Lacey Evans' fun. During the discussion, he revealed that he would've liked to see Slaughter and his daughter interact with Evans, whereas the latter would've ended up using his move on the father-daughter duo in a segment:

"I think they missed out on a good storyline... I would've had the daughter come out [Lacey Evans puts the Cobra Clutch on her] and she's almost out and all of sudden you hear Sgt. Slaughter's music. He comes out and she kinda powders out the daughter and she comes and puts the Cobra Clutch on him. Bro that's great tv to me, you know." (From 3:45 to 4:10)

Konnan also agreed that the Hall of Famer and his daughter shouldn't have held grudges against Evans for using the move.

Lacey Evans was originally penciled in to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship

In 2021, WWE went in a different direction with the women's division on WWE RAW when they decided to push Lacey Evans to the top alongside Ric Flair for a potential match against Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania 37.

However, the planned storyline didn't transpire as Evans went on a maternal leave as she was expecting her second child. Speaking to Chris Van Vliet, Evans revealed that she was penciled in to win the RAW Women's Championship from Asuka:

"It was typical heel and to go after the title and get it. I was supposed to get it but fortunately, Sunny Loretta [Estrella's Daughter] decided that she was coming."

Evans is currently working on her cafe and hasn't wrestled for any promotion after she was released from WWE.

