"I've been trying to be wherever they need me" - Lacey Evans talks about making the most of her opportunities in WWE

WWE Superstar Lacey Evans recently spoke about how she was trying her best to capitalize on opportunities across brands in the company.

The stakes were high as the returning superstar took on Xia Li this week in a singles encounter for a coveted spot in the Money in the Bank Ladder match. It was a memorable return for Evans on the blue brand as she picked up the win with Women's Rights and confirmed her place at the next premium live event.

WWE correspondent Kayla Braxton caught up with the Sassy Southern Belle this week on Talking Smack. Evans pointed out that she had always been where the company needed her to be. She was ecstatic about the opportunity to be part of the Money in the Bank match.

Here's what Lacey had to say:

"I mean, with all that I've been through so far, I've been on Raw, I've been on SmackDown, I've been trying to be wherever they need me. They needed me here tonight and they gave me an opportunity that I think I needed and I won. I'm going to freaking Money in the Bank and it still hasn't hit me yet and I still hasn't hit me yet."

You can watch the full video here:

You can catch the full SmackDown results from this week here.

Lacey Evans believes she should have already won the Women's champion

During the interview, Evans pointed out that she would have won the Women's title before if she had not left for her maternity break. The 32-year-old superstar expressed her interest in going after the SmackDown Women's title.

"Lacey Evans is back. She has her head in the game and she's coming after the SmackDown Women's title. I should have been champion before I left, and I'm going to be champion very soon, I can feel it," she added. (From 1:50 - 2:05)

While SmackDown Women's Champion Ronda Rousey is currently preoccupied with Natalya, Lacey Evans is not too far back on the line and will be gunning for the championship soon. It will be interesting to see if she can prevail over the rest of the RAW and SmackDown Women's roster to win the Money in the Bank contract in three weeks.

