Lack of communication between John Cena and Stephanie McMahon leads to unfortunate WWE situation

WWE will always be synonymous with various controversial or larger-than-life individuals. John Cena and Stephanie McMahon have numerous notable spots in the World Wrestling Entertainment history books, spanning years, and both have experienced a career resurgence in recent months. A hilariously awkward story was just added to their history.

The former Co-CEO and Chairwoman of the company recently launched her 10-episode ESPN Original Series titled Stephanie's Places. The show aired on ESPN+ and it featured McMahon talking to various superstars in specific locations: CM Punk and Triple H at WWE HQ, Steve Austin at Broken Skull Ranch, Rhea Ripley and Shawn Michaels at the Performance Center, The Bloodline on a yacht, The Undertaker at MSG, and Triple H at WrestleMania 41, among others. Tomorrow's finale will see her visit John Cena at Hard Nocks South, his personal gym in Tampa.

Recently, Stephanie shared a clip from the show's finale, where The Cenation Leader was dressed for an interview, while McMahon was dressed to train. The video featured them joking about how only one of them had dressed for the occasion, and how they should have communicated better or done some planning.

After a hearty laugh, McMahon recalled thinking she should have sent Cena a text message the night before, but she figured he would put her to work in the gym. The 48-year-old mother of three captioned the preview with a sincere message to her longtime friend and colleague.

"Rattled me off the bat! Always dress for the occasion! :))) Thank you @johncena for all of the time, stories and perspective [folded hands emoji] I will never forget Hard Knocks South! #StephaniesPlaces @wwe @espn+ @omahaproductions," Stephanie McMahon wrote with the video below.

ESPN has not confirmed a season two for Stephanie's Places as of the time of this writing. McMahon is also hosting her "What's Your Story?" podcast from WWE and Fanatics. Her first guest was Dana White, and since then, the show has featured Michael Rubin, Bianca Belair, and Dominik Mysterio.

John Cena confirmed for WWE Money in the Bank

World Wrestling Entertainment's Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will work his final Money in the Bank event next month as he plans to retire at the end of this year. Below is the updated MITB lineup:

John Cena and Logan Paul vs. Cody Rhodes and Jey Uso Women's Intercontinental Championship: Lyra Valkyria (c) vs. Becky Lynch (If Lynch loses, she can no longer challenge for the title while Valkyria is champion. If Valkyria loses, she must raise Lynch's hand and recognize her as the better woman) Women's MITB Ladder Match: Alexa Bliss vs. Rhea Ripley vs. Giulia vs. Roxanne Perez vs. Jade Cargill or Naomi or Nia Jax vs. TBD Men's MITB Ladder Match: Solo Sikoa vs. LA Knight vs. Seth Rollins vs. Penta vs. Andrade or Carmelo Hayes or Jacob Fatu vs. TBD

This year's Money in the Bank will take place on Saturday, June 7, at Intuit Dome near Los Angeles, CA. WWE and AAA will present Worlds Collide the day before at the nearby Kia Forum.

