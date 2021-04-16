Former Women's Champion wanted to face The IIconics in potential WWE return [Exclusive]

Layla recently revealed she would have enjoyed facing The IIconics, alongside her long-time tag-team partner Michelle McCool, in a potential return to WWE.

In a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Jose G (recorded prior to the recent batch of WWE releases), the former WWE Women's Champion was quizzed on who she would like to face if she ever decided to step between WWE's ring ropes once again.

Taking a moment to consider the question, Jose would suggest the pairing of former Women's Tag Team Champions, Sasha Banks and Bailey. But Layla ultimately landed on the 'IIconic' Australian duo.

Here's what Layla had to say about the prospect of facing The IIconics:

"That’s so tough!.. Not the IIconics? I know people wanted that, so that’s why. But I was thinking… I don’t know! Because they’re not together anymore, but I was like, I totally would like to see that."

Sadly, the chances of this dream match ever occurring have been reduced from slim to none. Yesterday, both Peyton Royce and Billie Kay were released from their WWE contracts, along with several other high-profile names, including Samoa Joe.

During her run with WWE, Layla and Michelle McCool formed the formidable tag team 'LayCool.' However, at the time, the WWE Women's Tag Team division was nonexistent and did not sport its own championship titles.

Billie Kay and Peyton Royce - AKA The IIconics - react to their WWE release

The wrestling world is still reeling from yesterday's news. As of the time of writing, a total of 10 WWE Superstars have been released from their contracts, including both members of The IIconics.

Soon after the news broke online, Billie Kay took to Twitter to release a message to her friends, family and fans. Here's a snippet of what the star had to say:

"Thank you to all the fans who invited me into their lives. I hope I made you smile and laugh. That's all I ever wanted to do."

