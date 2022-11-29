Lana (aka CJ Perry) reacts to Austin Theory's insane body transformation

Lana, aka CJ Perry, had a hilarious reaction to Austin Theory's body transformation picture that he shared on Twitter.

Austin Theory has a promising future ahead of him on the WWE roster. Aside from a few bumps on the road, he has had quite a successful year so far.

Theory recently shared a "before-after" body transformation picture on his official Twitter handle. The photo shows Theory's insane body transformation over the past decade.

The comparison photo received a response from former WWE Superstar Lana, aka CJ Perry.

"I mean the glow up is real but how old were you in the picture on the left ? 12 ?" she said.

Check out the tweets below:

Austin Theory @_Theory1

2012 to 2022

For those curious, Theory was 15 years old when the first picture was clicked.

Lana still keeps up with WWE programming

It has been more than a year since Lana was let go by WWE following an eight-year run. She still seemingly watches the WWE product regularly if her daily tweets are any indication.

She had major praise for Becky Lynch, who recently made her in-ring return at Survivor Series WarGames.

Interestingly, The Ravishing Russian hasn't stepped foot in the ring since WWE released her. Here's what she had to say about her release:

"At the same time, I felt really relieved, which was really weird because I did not expect to feel relieved. I felt like a weight lifted off my shoulder, and I could breathe," said Lana. "If someone would have told me that would have happened, I would have been like, no way because I love my job. I love the people that I worked with. Yeah, things are shi**y at times, but that's why it's a job." [H/T Wrestling Inc]

As for Austin Theory, he has a long road ahead of him at 25 years old. He recently beat Bobby Lashley and Seth Rollins at Survivor Series WarGames to win the United States Championship. Earlier this year, Theory was featured in a big WrestleMania 38 match in which he lost to Pat McAfee.

