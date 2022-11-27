Lana has a one-word reaction to Becky Lynch being called a legend

Becky Lynch's former on-screen rival Lana aka CJ Perry believes that The Man is a legend of the squared circle.

Becky Lynch made her in-ring return at tonight's WWE Survivor Series WarGames PLE. Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Lynch defeated Bayley, Dakota Kai, Iyo Sky, Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley in a WarGames match.

WWE analyst Ryan Satin put up a tweet heaping massive praise on The Man for diving off the cage without hesitation during the match. He finished off his statement by calling Lynch a legend. The tweet received a response from Lana, who simply wrote the following: 'Periodt'.

For those unaware, periodt is an internet slang used to underscore a statement or indicate that it is not open to dispute.

Check out the tweet below:

Ryan Satin @ryansatin



Has main evented WrestleMania and become a WWE mainstay, yet is still diving off the Reasons Becky Lynch rules:Has main evented WrestleMania and become a WWE mainstay, yet is still diving off the #WarGames cage without hesitation to entertain the fans. Legend. Reasons Becky Lynch rules: Has main evented WrestleMania and become a WWE mainstay, yet is still diving off the #WarGames cage without hesitation to entertain the fans. Legend. https://t.co/gVyZUozZSp

Lana has always been a big Becky Lynch fan

Lana and Big Time Becks go way back and have squared off on various occasions in a WWE ring. Interestingly, the two stars have had only one singles match during Lana's stint in WWE. It took place on the September 25, 2018 episode of WWE SmackDown and ended with Lynch picking up a victory over Lana.

Last year, Lana spoke with Alex McCarthy of TalkSPORT and was candid about her friendship with Lynch:

“Becky has helped me a lot. That would be someone that probably people don’t know about because of characters, storylines etc. But man, I have learned so much from Becky! I think partly, before The Man started, at live events she would be in the match and taking heat and I would be learning from her. She was so tough on me. But man, if she wasn’t tough, I wouldn’t be where I am right now. She was so tough - she would always be like ‘toughen up!’ and this and that."

Lana was let go by WWE last year and she hasn't stepped foot in the squared circle since then. Lynch is still going strong in WWE and is bound to remain a mainstay at the top of the Women's division for a long time to come.

Do you agree with Satin and Lana? Is Becky Lynch already a legend?

