Lana breaks into tears talking about being away from Miro and battling depression

WWE Network has released a new episode in their WWE Chronicle series featuring RAW Superstar Lana. During the episode, Lana opened up about how hard it has been for her to stay positive in this last year. Lana opened up about WWE releasing Rusev aka Miro and revealed how hard it has been for her to stay away from him, after being together 24/7.

“It’s been really hard. Not having 300 days on the road, being at home, then all of a sudden no fans. Then, of course, like being with the person from the very beginning, like traveling with that person, being literally 24/7, being with that person and then that person is not there, it’s really hard. I don’t even know how sometimes I keep on pushing through.”

Being with WWE since 2010, Rusev was released from the company in April 2020. In September, he debuted in All Elite Wrestling as Miro and has opened up about being happy with his position in AEW as compared to that in WWE.

Lana on battling depression and negative fan reaction

Lana has had a tough year. Not being a fan favorite, she has had to face a lot of fan criticism and negative comments about her. Speaking about that in the WWE Chronicle episode, Lana broke down in tears on the treatment she gets from fans.

“For me, what was really, really hard was, usually going to arenas and people boo you, it’s something about the energy, you’re like, ‘oh, I’m in control of this,’ right? But then when all of a sudden I don’t interact with any people whatsoever and I’m just at home and I post something and everyone is just so mean. I couldn’t handle it anymore, because that’s like my only interaction with human beings is my Instagram account or Twitter, and now everyone in comments are like, ‘you should be fired. Why are you not fired? You suck. You’re this. You’re that.’

this is so heartbreaking 😢 pic.twitter.com/e3BUGHtG32 — 𝔪𝔞𝔵 ☼ inactive (@ultrasliv) November 21, 2020

Lana also revealed about going through mental depression and texting her parents to pray for her.

“I remember, texting my parents and being like,’ please pray for me, my mental health is doing really bad, I’m really depressed. I just — I can’t take it anymore. I’m just… I’m so sad. Like, I don’t want to do anything.’ Like, why even try? Why? It doesn’t matter. You work hard. You do this like you can’t post because everyone is going to tell you to go jump off a cliff and kill yourself and like you’re worth nothing. So it’s like, well, why?'” (h/t Fightful)

Advertisement

At WWE Survivor Series 2020, Lana will be part of Team RAW in the women's five-on-five elimination match. Over the last two months, Nia Jax has put Lana through the announcer's table for nine consecutive weeks. It is to be seen how and when Lana gets her revenge and comes out as a fighting babyface.