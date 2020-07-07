Lana deletes tweet after praising Rusev and attacking Bobby Lashley

Lana had some harsh words for Bobby Lashley and MVP in her tweet.

MVP is set to take on Apollo Crews for the United States title at Extreme Rules.

MVP, Lashley, Rusev, and Lana

RAW Superstar Lana seems to have completely gotten over Bobby Lashley, if her latest Tiktok clips with Rusev are anything to go by. Lana recently took to Twitter and had some harsh words for Lashley and didn't spare MVP too.

Lana declared that Rusev is the "Greatest 3-time United States Champion", and the credit for his success goes to her. She then dubbed the duo as being irrelevant to the members of the WWE Universe who are under 40, and the reasoning that Lana provided for the same is that Lashley and MVP "don't even have 500,000 social media followers".

Interestingly, Lana deleted the tweet immediately after posting, but you can check out the screenshot below:

Lana's now-deleted tweet

Lana is back with Rusev, now known as Miro

This isn't the first time that Lana has deleted a tweet after bashing a fellow WWE Superstar. A short while ago, she attacked WWE Champion Drew McIntyre on Twitter and took things too far with her tweet. She ended up deleting it minutes later.

Lana's interference at WWE Backlash cost Lashley dearly, as he lost his WWE title match to Drew McIntyre. Soon after, Lashley confronted her on RAW and demanded a divorce. Ever since then, The Ravishing Russian has been actively appearing on social media with Rusev, now known as Miro.