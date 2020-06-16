Lana deletes tweet after a personal attack on Drew McIntyre

Drew McIntyre had taken a major shot at Lana in his latest tweet.

Lana responded to the tweet but deleted it in a few minutes.

Lana and Drew McIntyre

WWE Champion Drew McIntyre isn't exactly a fan of Lana. McIntyre took a major shot at her following last night's edition of WWE RAW in response to a comment she made about him on the show.

While Lana was addressing her issues with Bobby Lashley, she made a comment about possibly getting together with McIntyre, and this didn't sit well with The Scottish Psychopath. McIntyre responded to Lana's comments and downright made it clear that he isn't interested in her in the least.

Lana posted a response to Drew McIntyre's tweet a few minutes ago, but deleted the tweet soon after, possibly realizing that she had gone too far with her words. She stated that she hopes he goes on to have many beautiful daughters so that when men talk to them the way McIntyre talked about Lana, the WWE Champion will realize what a failure he is. Check out McIntyre's tweet and the screengrab of Lana's now-deleted response below:

First of all, I’m married. Second, I’d rather crawl through a mile of sewage with open wounds than entertain the thought of you....Stay in your lane #WWERaw — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 16, 2020

Lana's now-deleted tweet

Drew McIntyre not the only guy who isn't a fan of Lana at present

It seems Lana couldn't control her anger over McIntyre calling her out for her comments on RAW and posted the tweet in the heat of the moment. Ever since she joined forces with Bobby Lashley last year, Lana has been heavily criticized on social media by a large number of fans. Currently, her on-screen marriage with Lashley seems to be nearing its end as Lashley demanded a divorce from her on last night's episode of RAW.