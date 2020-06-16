"First of all, I'm married..." - Drew McIntyre reacts to Lana's comment about him on RAW

On RAW tonight, Lana stated that she should've gotten together with McIntyre.

The segment ended with Lashley demanding a divorce from Lana.

Drew McIntyre and Lana

Last night at WWE Backlash, Lana's interference cost her on-screen husband, Bobby Lashley, the WWE Championship and Drew McIntyre came out of the PPV with the coveted belt still on his shoulders. Lashley was certainly not in a good mood over what had transpired, as highlighted in an exclusive backstage clip posted by WWE Network on Twitter.

On tonight's edition of WWE RAW, things took a turn for the worse as Lana, Lashley, and MVP came out and had a heated discussion over recent events. Lashley went too far and accused Lana of making their personal matters public to become famous. Lana fired back and stated that maybe she should have gotten together with McIntyre. The segment ended with Lashley declaring that he wants a divorce.

A short while later, McIntyre took to Twitter and posted a response to what Lana said about him on WWE RAW. He made it clear that he's married, and then took a brutal shot at Lana by stating that he would 'rather crawl through a mile of sewage' while carrying open wounds than entertain the thought of being with her. Check out his response below:

First of all, I’m married. Second, I’d rather crawl through a mile of sewage with open wounds than entertain the thought of you....Stay in your lane #WWERaw — Drew McIntyre (@DMcIntyreWWE) June 16, 2020

Lana and Lashley's time together seems to be coming to an end

Lana's world seems to have come crashing down over the past few weeks, with last night acting as the final nail in the coffin. Lashley was growing tired of Lana's antics for a long time and MVP's arrival only made things worse for Lana. Lashley and Lana have been together since the RAW premiere show back in 2019, but it seems like the couple's love story is about to come to an end.

As for McIntyre, he went through a lot over the past decade to become WWE Champion, and he certainly wouldn't want to be associated with someone like Lana who just cost her husband the WWE title.