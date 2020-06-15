What happened between Lana and Bobby Lashley backstage after WWE title match at Backlash

Lana's interference in the WWE title match proved disastrous for Bobby Lashley.

Lashley wasn't in a mood to hear what Lana had to say in the backstage area.

Lashley and Lana

Tonight at WWE Backlash, WWE Champion Drew McIntyre took on Bobby Lashley with the coveted belt on the line. During the closing moments of the match, Lana got on the apron and began yelling a the referee. The commotion ended with Lashley being thrown towards the ropes, which ultimately led to Lana getting thrown off the apron onto MVP. A Claymore ended things for Lashley and McIntyre came out of the bout still the WWE Champion.

The official Twitter handle of WWE Network has now posted an exclusive backstage clip featuring Lana, MVP, and a visibly frustrated Lashley. The video shows MVP consoling Lashley and telling him that he knows it hurts, while Lana follows the duo and keeps calling Bobby to no response. Check out the clip below:

EXCLUSIVE: @LanaWWE is the 𝙇𝘼𝙎𝙏 person @fightbobby wants to see right now after what happened at #WWEBacklash. pic.twitter.com/deGxmipegj — WWE Network (@WWENetwork) June 15, 2020

It seems we are slowly heading towards a Lana-Bobby Lashley breakup

The tension between Lana and Lashley has been building up for a while now. Lashley was determined to defeat McIntyre to win the WWE title tonight, but after what happened towards the end of the match, it seems that a Lana-Lashley breakup is on the horizon.

Lashley and Lana got together way back in 2019, during the RAW season premiere. The two expressed their love for each other, leaving Lana's husband Rusev distraught. Lashley came out victorious when his feud with Rusev came to an end but soon realized that Lana's presence was proving detrimental to his career. It would be interesting to hear what Lashley has to say in response to what happened tonight at Backlash.