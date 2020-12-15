Lana injured by Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW; Will not compete at TLC

Earlier tonight on RAW, Lana got the biggest singles win of her WWE career when she defeated Nia Jax. Unfortunately for her, the celebration didn't last as she was on the receiving end of a vicious beat down from the Women's Tag Team Champions.

Shayna Baszler unleashed a brutal attack, causing injuries to Lana's elbow and knee before Asuka was able to make the save.

Later on in the evening during Baszler's match with Dana Brooke, the RAW commentary team revealed that due to Lana's injuries suffered at the hands of Jax and Baszler, Lana would not be cleared to compete this Sunday at WWE TLC.

Who will Asuka pick as her tag team partner at WWE TLC?

Brooke would go on to defeat Baszler via disqualification after Jax got involved in the match. Afterward, Mandy Rose made her WWE return with a kendo stick and laid into the tag team champions. When Baszler was able to wrestle the weapon away from Rose, Asuka would hit the ring and helped the returning Superstar and Brooke send the champions running.

So now Asuka needs a tag team partner at TLC. As of now, she's scheduled to have a mystery partner. With Brooke and Rose in a tag team together, neither option makes a lot of sense. So who will it be? You can bet the speculation of a return of "The Queen" Charlotte Flair will run rampant throughout the week if WWE chooses to keep Asuka's tag team partner a mystery.

Who do you think Asuka's tag team partner will be? Are you upset that Lana will not be able to compete this Sunday at WWE TLC? Let us know by sounding off in the comments section below.