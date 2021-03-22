Lana makes a bold claim ahead of WWE Fastlane

Recently on RAW, Lana has partnered up with Naomi as a tag team. They have worked well together as a duo and recently earned a shot at the WWE Women's Tag Team Championships. Lana and Naomi were unsuccessful in their title match, but that hasn't appeared to dampen the pair's spirits.

Lana recently took to social media to make a big claim about her and Naomi's future in WWE. The RAW star recently uploaded a TikTok video of herself and her tag team partner dancing, along with a caption.

"Regardless of what happens at #WWEFastlane tonight, @NaomiWWE & I will become your future Women’s Tag Team Champions ! @WWE"

Regardless of what happens at #WWEFastlane tonight, @NaomiWWE & I will become your future Women’s Tag Team Champions ! @WWE pic.twitter.com/C0qcJ1zIly — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) March 21, 2021

Naomi and Lana began working together following the former's WWE return at the Royal Rumble earlier this year. They have been a focal team of the women's tag division on RAW and most recently faced Dana Brooke and Mandy Rose.

During the match, current Women's Tag Team Champions Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax were on commentary. They will put the titles on the line against Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair tonight at Fastlane.

Lana recently opened up on the evolution of her WWE character

In a recent interview, Lana discussed how her character has evolved since her early days in WWE. She compared the difference between debuting as Rusev's Russian sidekick and her current underdog persona.

"Over the years I've been able to play all these different things. Yes it’s the same character Lana, but different chapters of her life. From being an ice-cold Russian to right now, a good guy who is being bullied and overcoming her enemies."

Over the past few months, the RAW star has been a part of multiple duos, including one with Natalya and then a brief partnership with Asuka towards the end of 2020.