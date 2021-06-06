Lana makes a request to Miro on Twitter

Lana had an epic reaction to Miro heaping praise on her during his promo on the latest edition of AEW Dynamite.

Miro is all set to take on The Dark Order's Evil Uno on next week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The TNT Champion cut a backstage promo on Uno during this week's show and fans noticed an interesting tidbit during the segment.

Miro mentioned Lana who was recently let go by WWE and proceeded to shower major praise on her.

"And a special shout-out to my wife for being hot." said the TNT Champion.

Lana took to Twitter to react to Miro's praise and had an interesting message for him in her tweet. Lana asked Miro to "hurry home" and posted a photo of a tank as well. Check out the tweet below:

Oh @tobemiro, I saw your shout out to me on TV last. Hurry home. Xo pic.twitter.com/b3g69Ja8GR — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) June 5, 2021

Lana was referencing Miro's past claim involving a tank at WrestleMania 31

Rusev making his grand entrance at WrestleMania 31

Fans might remember Miro making a grand entrance for his WrestleMania 31 outing against WWE legend John Cena. Back in 2019, Miro made a bold claim about what went inside the tank around that time. Lana later confirmed the claim on her official Instagram handle.

Miro was released by WWE last year soon after WrestleMania 36. His months-long feud with Bobby Lashley and Lana damaged his standing on the WWE roster and it was Lashley who came out looking like the stronger guy when all was said and done.

Miro later made his debut on AEW Dynamite and has been doing well for himself since then.

Lana was involved in a feud with Nia Jax shortly after Miro's AEW debut. The highlight of the feud was Jax putting Lana through the announce table nine times in a row. Lana finally exacted revenge on Nia earlier this year when she put the former RAW Women's Champion through a table.

Many fans are speculating that Lana might make her way to AEW in the near future to join her husband Miro. Would you like to see the duo together again? Sound off in the comments!

