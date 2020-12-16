Lana opens up on overcoming her battle with cyberbullying 

WWE superstar Lana has been rocketing towards a prominent position on WWE Monday Night RAW recently. In current storylines, she is the victim of bullying from Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler, but she has been beginning to overcome the odds alongside her new friend Asuka.

This narrative is not too dissimilar from Lana's real-life situation, which was recently explored in her WWE Chronicle episode. In a recent interview with the New York Post, Lana candidly reflected on how widespread cyberbullying is, both in her life and in general:

"This year I think cyberbullying, not just for me, but for a lot of people, got a lot worse because of the world climate. I think before we all were a little bit busier in communicating with people in life and not just sitting behind a screen. And so I think a lot of people don’t have the guts and the balls to be mean to people’s faces."

She continued:

"I realized how many young people and not just young people, not just teenagers and kids, grown men and women have been the victims of cyberbullying, and you see their mental health, you see suicide."

Lana wants to support other people who have experienced cyberbullying

Lana also commented on how she wants to use her own experiences to help others who have been going through the same thing:

"I wasn’t really affected by cyberbullying and I’m like, “Wow, me being a pretty strong human being and having such horrible thoughts to do to myself from cyberbullying, how is this going to affect a 12-year-old? How is this going to affect an 8-year-old?” If I went through this at that age, I don’t think I would have made it. Truly I don’t know. That really hit me hard, and I’m like, “I really want to do something about this and I really want to speak out about this.”

Lana, both as a character and as a person, continues to persevere in the face of adversity. She was scheduled to face Jax and Baszler at WWE TLC, but she was removed from that match with a storyline injury. Check out SK Wrestling's Rick Uccino's interview with Lana here.