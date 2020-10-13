Lana reacts to becoming the No.1 Contender to Asuka's RAW Women's Championship

The WWE Universe was expecting a bunch of surprises on tonight's edition of RAW. However, the conclusion of the main wasn't something anyone had imagined in their wildest dreams. A dual-brand Battle Royal was held to determine the No.1 Contender for Asuka's RAW Women's title. In the end, Lana kicked Natalya out of the ring to win the free-for-all and bag a shot at Asuka's Championship.

Soon after the episode came to an end, Lana took to Twitter and reacted to her big win on RAW. Check out her tweet below:

Dreams do come true #Raw — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) October 13, 2020

Lana is yet to win a title in WWE

Lana made her way to the main roster in 2014, along with Rusev. The duo was together for around five years before Lana became romantically involved with Bobby Lashley. Rusev was let go by WWE earlier this year, and Lashley ended up leaving Lana. Ever since then, the Ravishing Russian has been working alongside Natalya on RAW. However, that alliance came to an end on tonight's show when The Queen Of Harts called off their partnership.

Natalya was then drafted to SmackDown while Lana will stay on RAW.

Tonight, Lana somehow managed to win the big one and she will now be facing Asuka for the RAW Women's title. The odds are heavily against Lana, as The Empress Of Tomorrow is one of the best female Superstars in recent memory and will do everything in her power to keep the title around her waist.