As reported previously, WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Shayna Baszler took to Twitter and insulted fellow Superstar Lana. Baszler took it a tad too far by calling Lana the 'dumbest person on Earth', and as expected, The Ravishing One isn't happy.

Lana noticed Baszler's tweet and decided to respond to it. Lana stated that something really 'dumb' is set to happen at the upcoming TLC PPV, which will be her and Asuka winning the Women's Tag Team belts. Check out the tweet below:

I’m willing to be taught any lesson to get to TLC, where something REALLY ‘dumb’ is going to happen. I’m going to win my first title, and I’m going to do it by beating you. Specifically you. Again. https://t.co/tli546qFRi — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 14, 2020

Lana and Asuka have been on a roll lately

Lana and Asuka recently defeated Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in Tag Team action on two separate occasions, on WWE TV. All she needs to do now is to carry this momentum to WWE TLC 2020, where she and Asuka will be taking on Jax and Baszler for the Women's Tag Team titles.

Lana has been through a lot over the past two months or so. Nia Jax put her through a table on nine consecutive occasions, and fans had gotten tired of the storyline by the ninth Samoan Drop. Lana being the sole survivor at Survivor Series 2020 gave her fans some hope, and she has been doing fine for herself on WWE RAW ever since then. As she stated in her tweet, If Lana and Asuka win the titles at WWE TLC, it will be the first title win of Lana's WWE career.