"I apologize"- Lana reacts after recent tweet leaves fans furious

Lana has posted an apology on Twitter over a recent tweet that didn't sit well with many.
Lana, aka CJ Perry, has garnered massive popularity over the years, courtesy of her stint with WWE and her non-wrestling projects. She boasts more than a million followers on her official Twitter handle.
A short while ago, Perry responded to a seemingly homeless person by stating they still have a mobile device to tweet from. The post left the Twitterati angry, and the former WWE Superstar received massive backlash over the same.
Over the past few hours, Lana has put out a bunch of tweets to explain what she meant by the original tweet. She wrote that she was homeless on two occasions and had nothing but empathy for people without homes.
"Let me clear something up about something going around about a tweet. Most people don’t know that I was homeless 2 different times chasing big dreams. I have plenty of empathy for the homeless because I was homeless. But I was grateful because I had a phone to tweet from," the former WWE star wrote.
In another tweet, Lana talked about trying to block the trauma of being homeless from her memories. She finished by writing that Twitter fans had re-triggered her trauma with their hateful tweets.
"It’s insane talking about being homeless and now starting to remember all the places I slept that I blocked out of my memory. We truly do block trauma out of our memories and brain. I can thank many ppl on Twitter from re triggering my trauma of being homeless," she wrote.
In a recent tweet, she finally apologized for her post and clarified that she had no intentions of offending people with her comments.
"If I offended you I apologize. That was never my intentions," she wrote.
Twitterati didn't seem thrilled with Lana's apology
The star's apology received a massive response from fans in a short period. Judging by the reactions, it looks like fans aren't happy with the apology that she posted.
Check out some of the reactions to her recent tweet:
As per reports, more than 580,000 people were homeless in America in January 2020. It goes without saying that homelessness is quite a sensitive topic, and Lana's original tweet came off as tone-deaf to many people.
