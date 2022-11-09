Lana reacts to video of Sasha Banks breaking into tears

Lana has shared her reaction to Sasha Banks' emotional post that she recently shared on her Instagram handle.

Sasha Banks walked out of WWE RAW earlier this year and has been quite active on social media ever since. She has made several public appearances during her WWE suspension and remains highly popular among fans.

Banks recently shared a heartfelt video on her official Instagram handle. Here's what The Boss said in her post:

"Be patient, be gentle, be forgiving, when it comes to the matters of the heart. I know that this life could seem crazy cause it seems like the more you put it together, the more it kinda falls apart. But, don't panic. Because without losing who you thought you were, who you are meant to be could never be found. So just focus on understanding yourself, healing yourself and loving yourself, because your relationship with you is one of the only ones that you would forever be bound."

The post has received massive coverage, with a long list of wrestling personalities commenting on the same. Former WWE Superstar Lana has also posted her reaction to it via her Instagram stories. Here's what she wrote:

"I love you. Thank you for this."

CJ Perry reacts to Sasha Banks' emotional post

WWE has seemingly hinted at Sasha Banks' big return

It has been nearly seven months since Banks and Naomi walked out of WWE RAW. A lot has happened since then, and rumors about the duo's return have also surfaced and died down.

At Crown Jewel, WWE's "Then, Now, Forever" opening video featured Banks and Naomi. This led to massive speculation among fans regarding the tandem's return to WWE programming.

Banks has fueled the rumors of her comeback by teasing something big in the coming days. As per the former RAW Women's Champion, "something so fu***ing crazy" is coming.

Is Banks' WWE return imminent? What are your thoughts on Lana's reaction to Banks' emotional post? Sound off in the comments section below.

