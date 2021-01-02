Lana reveals her 'unimaginable' goal for 2021

WWE RAW Superstar Lana has revealed her 'unimaginable' goal for 2021, which is to become RAW Women's Champion.

Lana took to Twitter recently and posted a tweet making it clear what her goal is for 2021. Lana dubbed the goal as being 'unimaginable', which would be her winning the RAW Women's Championship. Check out her tweet below:

Lana ended 2020 with braces on her arm and leg

As previously reported, Lana posted a photo on her official Instagram handle in which she could be seen wearing braces on one of her legs as well as an arm.

2020 was quite a mixed bag for Lana. Her storyline with Bobby Lashley and Rusev didn't do much for the trio, and she spent the next few months doing nothing of note. Lana then kicked off an angle where she was put through the announce table by Nia Jax on nine consecutive occasions. She went on to become the sole survivor in the RAW vs. SmackDown Traditional Elimination match at Survivor Series 2020, and later formed an alliance with Asuka.

Starting to believe that I could beat Nia? After all, I knocked Shayna out so badly I had to check her pulse and temperature at the same time to make sure she was still with us. #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/uccwlXVUqD — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) December 14, 2020

Lana was set to team up with The Empress of Tomorrow to challenge for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler's Women's tag team titles at TLC, but a dastardly attack by the villains put her out of the match. Lana has yet to win a title belt in WWE. She has improved quite a bit over the past few months, and winning the RAW Women's title would certainly be the single biggest achievement of her career if she manages to do it.