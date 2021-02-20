"She watches you guys!" - Lana reveals how 2-time WWE Champion's wife reacted to her romantic storyline with Bobby Lashley

WWE RAW Superstar Lana once had a controversial on-screen romance with fellow WWE Superstar, Bobby Lashley. The storyline was quite divisive, but she recently revealed that Drew McIntyre said his wife loved it.

Lana reflected on the storyline with Bobby Lashley and her real-life husband, Miro. She opened up about how the feud drew the attention of mainstream media. Lana added that it was an angle that WWE's female fans liked a lot.

In an interview with Alex McCarthy TalkSPORT, Lana cited a notable example, as she stated tha WWE Champion Drew McIntyre's wife.

"We have so much WWE programming every week. What is it, nearly 10 hours of network television? It can’t all be for the title. It can’t just be about being an in-ring competitor, it’s got to be about relationships stuff as well. And women, if we want women to watch, that’s what we need.

"Drew McIntyre was telling me how much his wife loved it. He said 'She doesn’t watch me but she watches you guys!’ I just thought that was so funny because I identified with that."

I miss you https://t.co/r7B9K7HULg — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) February 10, 2021

The love triangle featured several memorable segments. From Lashley's dinner date with Lana to the couple's disastrous wedding segment, WWE threw several curveballs at the fans with this angle.

Lana and Bobby Lashley's angle received a mixed response from the WWE Universe

Lana, Bobby Lashley and Rusev on WWE RAW

One can safely say that the romantic angle didn't help Lana's real-life husband Miro. It wasn't well-received by a large section of the WWE Universe. Many fans had expected Miro to come out of the storyline with a big win over Lashley and turn into a mega babyface in the process.

Instead, Miro suffered several defeats at the hands of Lashley. He then suddenly disappeared from WWE programming. He was soon released by the company during a wave of budget cuts last spring.

I believe luck is preparation meeting opportunity. — CJ “Lana” Perry (@LanaWWE) February 19, 2021

On the other hand, Lana and Lashley's segments on WWE RAW were doing incredible numbers on WWE's social media channels, especially YouTube. Lana was getting slammed by fans on social media on a regular basis, but she continued to play her part as best as she could until WWE ended the storyline.