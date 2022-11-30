Lana says Dolph Ziggler lives 10 minutes away from her; Ziggler reacts

Former WWE Superstar Lana (aka CJ Perry) recently realized that she lives about ten minutes away from her former WWE colleague Dolph Ziggler.

CJ Perry was released by WWE last year. She keeps in touch with several WWE Superstars, most notably Liv Morgan. The two female stars occasionally hang out with each other and share pictures on social media and have even been to UFC events. However, by the looks of it, Morgan may not be the only former colleague Lana could hang out with.

Perry recently tweeted that Dolph Ziggler and his brother Ryan Nemeth live ten minutes away from her place in Los Angeles. She then hinted at hanging out with the duo soon and partying with them.

"The moment I realized that @HEELZiggler & @ryrynemnem live only 10 mins away from me in LA."

Here's how Dolph Ziggler and WWE fans reacted to Lana teasing a reunion with him

Lana's tweet about potentially hanging out with Dolph Ziggler and Ryan Nemeth received a bunch of interesting responses from fans.

Ziggler himself reacted to the tweet with a GIF.

CJ Perry and Dolph Ziggler aren't strangers to each other. Back in 2015, Perry aligned with Ziggler and cut ties with Rusev (a.k.a. Miro) in the process. Soon after, Summer Rae also got involved in the storyline. Unfortunately, the angle didn't go according to plan, as Perry suffered an injury while training.

Back then, Ziggler opened up about his friendship with Perry while speaking with Chris Van Vliet.

“Much like several other romantic engagements that I have taken part with in WWE, I went from not knowing somebody and saying hello and goodbye to them, to we’re kind of working together let’s see what happens. Cut to New York City, we go out, we party, we have a blast, now we’re much more than that. We’re having a great time and I think it’s starting to show on social media and in the ring a little bit.” [H/T 411Mania]

Ziggler recently returned to the company after being away from programming for a while. His last match came on the November 14 episode of RAW, where he defeated Austin Theory via disqualification.

Did you enjoy Lana and Dolph Ziggler's romantic angle in WWE back in 2015? Let us know in the comments section below.

