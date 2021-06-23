Lana admits she misses RAW Superstar

Former WWE Superstar Lana wrote a heartfelt message on Asuka's Instagram post stating that she misses The Empress of Tomorrow.

Asuka and Lana had a brief stint as a tag team last year. The duo came close to becoming the Women's Tag Team Champions before Lana was taken out of the title match at TLC 2020. She was replaced by Naomi, who teamed up with Asuka to defeat Doudrop and Eva Marie on the latest episode of WWE RAW. (You can check out the results from RAW this week here.)

After the victory, Asuka posted a video dancing and celebrating with Naomi in the ring. Lana commented on the post, letting Asuka know that she terribly misses her. Check out the post and Lana's comment:

Lana's comment on Asuka's post

Lana promised to "spill the tea" following her release

On social media, Lana has promised to spill the beans on WWE following her release, leaving fans intrigued about what she has to say about her WWE career. Since Lana was a WWE mainstay for around eight years, we wonder how dark this secret will be. Here's what Lana said:

"I can't wait to spill the tea, because it's hot and delicious. I look forward to standing up and speaking out on things that for years I have been silent about. Also excited to talk about Miro and that he is AEW TNT Champion! Please subscribe to my YouTube channel. I will be releasing vlogs starting this Monday," Lana wrote.

Lana and Asuka kicked off a feud with Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler on WWE RAW last year. Lana was put through a table by Nia Jax on nine consecutive occasions. The WWE Universe had given up on a possible Lana push, but hopes were raised again when she and Asuka got a shot at the Women's Tag Team titles at TLC 2020. But Lana suffered a dastardly attack at the hands of the villains and was replaced by a returning Charlotte in the match.

Lana didn't do anything of note during her final few months in WWE. Many fans are speculating that she will reunite with Miro in AEW once her 90-day clause expires.

Do you think Lana will go to AEW in the near future and resume her role as Miro's manager?

Check out SK Wrestling's YouTube channel for WWE Superstar interviews, backstage stories & more.

Edited by Vishal Kataria