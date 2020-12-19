Nia Jax has been criticized for being a bad worker in the ring in WWE, and the WWE Universe has berated her time and again on social media for reportedly injuring other stars. Lana, who was put through a table week after week on RAW recently, revealed in an interview that many current women Superstars do not want to fight the one-time RAW Women's Champion.

Lana fought Jax on this past week's RAW and defeated her, but suffered an injury in the match. We aren't quite sure if it is a legitimate injury or a kayfabe injury.

In an interview conducted by NYPost ahead of the aforementioned match, Lana said that she would show everyone that she is "durable" in the match against Nia Jax on RAW, and that unlike other WWE stars, she's willing to face Jax in the middle of the ring.

“It’s a match once again to prove that I belong. It’s a match once again to prove that I am durable. I am fighting Nia Jax. You know how many other girls don’t want to fight her. A lot of girls don’t. We know what she is capable of. Let me not remind people and bring up some names. We know what could happen. We know that. It’s like fine. If that’s what you want to throw at me, I’m gonna go out there and I’m gonna fight for my life because I fought for my life in everything and I am here," said Lana.

In the same interview, Lana rejected rumors of WWE punishing her for her husband Miro joining AEW.

Lana at TLC 2020

Lana was originally meant to team up with Asuka to face the reigning WWE Women's Tag Team champions, Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler. But after her injury on RAW, she was pulled out of the event. WWE have yet to announce her replacement for the WWE Women's Tag Team title match.

Asuka and Lana

Lana would've hoped to take her positive momentum from her impressive performance at Survivor Series to TLC to win her first title in WWE at TLC, but it seems like she will have to wait a while for it.