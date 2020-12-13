Lana sends a heartfelt message to everyone dealing with bullies (Exclusive)

WWE Superstar Lana has been portraying a very real-life character on-screen on Monday Night RAW, where she can be seen struggling to deal with bullies like Nia Jax and overcoming them. In her recently released WWE Network special, Lana revealed how she has faced a lot of hatred and harsh comments from fans online and how she went into depression due to that.

Ahead of her title match at WWE TLC 2020, Sportskeeda's own Rick Ucchino had the pleasure to speak with Lana. During the interview, Lana revealed how she uses all these negative tweets and comments to motivate herself. Lana then went on to send a heartfelt message to everyone dealing with bullies, hoping that her journey will help and inspire them to overcome and persevere.

"Definitely motivation. I think that's honestly sometimes what helps me keep going. When everyone is bullying me and everyone is mean to me, and everyone is saying you can't do it, you s*ck, you are pathetic, you are worthless, you don't belong, there's something in me that goes 'no I'm gonna prove you wrong'. No one's gonna tell me what to do. I am the person who's gonna decide my own destiny, no one else. No one else! And when sometimes it gets really hard, I think there's someone out there, some kid, there's some girl, there's some woman, there's some man, that's getting bullied and wants to give up, that wants to think I can't do it anymore. And I hope that my journey of falling down and getting back up, learning from mistakes, learning from defeat, you know persevere, not listening to bullies. Like I hope that my journey will help others to persevere. I hope my journey will help others stand up to their bullies. I hope my journey will encourage people. A lot of us in this time feel lonely in this time of social distancing and the hard time in the world and I just want people to know that they are not alone and that we can do it together."

Lana and Asuka vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at WWE TLC 2020

After months and months of getting punished by Nia Jax on the Red brand, Lana is now all set to team-up with RAW Women's Champion Asuka at WWE TLC 2020 to challenge Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship.

It is to be noted that Lana is yet to win any championships in WWE and this is a huge opportunity for her to finally taste gold. With someone like Asuka by her side, the title reign of Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler looks to be in jeopardy. Can Lana and Asuka walk out of WWE TLC 2020 as the new WWE Women's Tag Team Champions?

If you use any quotes from this article, give h/t to Sportskeeda for transcription with a link back to this article.